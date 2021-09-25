Covalent 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.71 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002311 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a total market cap of $49.09 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00073787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00108804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00147676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.04 or 0.99823121 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.24 or 0.06803320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.93 or 0.00785307 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.