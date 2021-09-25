Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cowen will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $1,606,305. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

