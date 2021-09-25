CPChain (CPC) One Day Volume Tops $70,634.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $70,634.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00390014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.00 or 0.00966666 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

