Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Raised to $139.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $106.92 and a 12-month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.