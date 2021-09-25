Credits Price Tops $0.0280 on Major Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Credits has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $280,312.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009550 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000145 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

