Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,118 shares of the LED producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.66% of Cree worth $187,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 10.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cree by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Cree by 282.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,870 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 68,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cree by 25.8% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 32,823 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cree alerts:

CREE opened at $84.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.69. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CREE shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.