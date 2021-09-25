Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.99. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $80.77 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

