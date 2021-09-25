Cresset Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MarketAxess by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $424.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $462.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $475.18. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.70 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

