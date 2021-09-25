Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $239,000 Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $57,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $38.39 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

