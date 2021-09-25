Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,839 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optas LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

GDDY opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

