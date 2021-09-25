Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 8,410 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

AIRC stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

