Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day moving average is $84.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.11. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

