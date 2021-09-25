Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.28.

OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

