Crust Network Hits Market Cap of $59.95 Million (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $29.34 or 0.00068595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust Network has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. Crust Network has a total market cap of $59.95 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00057670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00129092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars.

