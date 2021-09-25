Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.12. 251,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,879. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.12.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,900 shares of company stock worth $25,379,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after acquiring an additional 493,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryoport (CYRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.