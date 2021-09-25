Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

NYSE:CFR opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.79. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

