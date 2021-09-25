Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $232.60 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005535 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $232.60 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043363 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.