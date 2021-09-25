Cypress Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cypress Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 555,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,462. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.97. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

