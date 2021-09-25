Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $15.73 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. 6,647,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,094,694. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.