Cypress Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after acquiring an additional 865,756 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,464,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,005,000 after acquiring an additional 710,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,414,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,473,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.