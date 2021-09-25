Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cypress Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.36. 349,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,116. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.79 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.24.

