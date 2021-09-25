Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.32. 4,200,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,685,003. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

