DAOventures (DVD) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $181,645.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,124,002 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

