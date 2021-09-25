Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $162.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $89.34 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

