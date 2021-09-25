Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $176.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.16.

NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $89.34 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after acquiring an additional 94,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

