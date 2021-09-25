David A. Campbell Purchases 7,850 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Evergy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 381,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 22,021 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Evergy by 110.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

