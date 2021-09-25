Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Given New C$0.85 Price Target at Raymond James

Decibel Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBCCF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

