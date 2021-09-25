DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,646,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,156,000 after purchasing an additional 273,708 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 116,681 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

