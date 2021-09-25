Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Given “Buy” Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management restated their buy rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRMA. Maxim Group started coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

