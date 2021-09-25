Deutsche Bank AG Buys 320,078 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,698,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,078 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.25% of Aflac worth $91,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $52.63 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

