Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $92,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.92 and a twelve month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

