Deutsche Bank AG Has $73.23 Million Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 754,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $73,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.56. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $139.66. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHVN shares. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.27.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.