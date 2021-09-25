Deutsche Bank AG Has $89.02 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $89,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.62 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

