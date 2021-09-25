Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 571,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 920,870 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $85,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $189,870,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $293,181,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

IFF stock opened at $132.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.97 and its 200 day moving average is $144.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

