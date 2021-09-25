Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.77% of DXC Technology worth $76,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.31.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

