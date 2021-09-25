Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vivendi (EPA:VIV) a €15.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) price target on Vivendi in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.39 ($35.75).

Vivendi stock opened at €10.98 ($12.92) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 52-week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52-week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €29.40 and a 200-day moving average of €28.94.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

