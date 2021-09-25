Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.56. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $67.87.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

