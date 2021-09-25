Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €3.91 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €7.38 ($8.68).

LHA opened at €6.23 ($7.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.75. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

