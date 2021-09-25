Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 9th. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.98.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 198.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

