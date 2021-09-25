Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.10

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 259173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,004,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after acquiring an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $753,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

