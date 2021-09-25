DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,367 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000.

NYSE DRH opened at $9.42 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

