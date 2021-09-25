Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce sales of $77.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. Digi International reported sales of $73.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $307.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $307.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $332.59 million, with estimates ranging from $329.70 million to $335.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digi International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,154. The firm has a market cap of $734.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. Digi International has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

