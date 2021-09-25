Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,799,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 186.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashland Global by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH opened at $92.75 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.17 and a 1 year high of $95.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.57.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

