Diligent Investors LLC Has $489,000 Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.42.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

