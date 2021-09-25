Diligent Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of PVH by 12.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PVH by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.58.

In other PVH news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

