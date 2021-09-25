disBalancer Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $77,629.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00071754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00107501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00146023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,679.46 or 0.99944548 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.92 or 0.06858797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.03 or 0.00772839 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,695,212 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

