DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $165.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. DLH has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. Analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DLH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DLH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 152,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

