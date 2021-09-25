dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,170 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,035% compared to the average volume of 1,336 call options.

Shares of DMYI stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the second quarter valued at $81,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

