DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.05% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

