DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $272.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.11.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. upped their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.